Home Indiana Indianapolis Colts Agree to a Deal with Former Patriot LB Jabaal Sheard March 13th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Sports Pinterest

The Indianapolis Colts are overhauling their linebacking positions. The Colts have agreed to a deal with former New England Patriots linebacker Jabaal Sheard on a three-year, $25.5 million contract. This deal apparently includes $12.75 million in guarantees.

Sheard met with the Colts after visiting the Miami Dolphins Friday.

Sheard was a second-round draft pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2011. He spent four seasons with the Browns before going to New England for the last two years.

As a Patriot, Sheard started nine of 28 regular-season games and produced 13 sacks. He has 36 career sacks in 89 games.

Comments

comments