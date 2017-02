Indianapolis Colt David Parry was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona Saturday, according to numerous reports.

The 6-2 nose tackle was arrested on suspicion of robbery, auto theft, criminal damage, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, according to police.

Parry played at Stanford before he was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

