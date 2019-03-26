Indianapolis Business Woman Doing Her Part to End Human Trafficking

A woman in Indianapolis is doing her part to help victims of human trafficking by giving them a chance to work at her jewelry business.

Kellie Nowacki owns Lemondime and says this all started with a life-changing trip to Cambodia after seeing a little girl who had been bought and traded for sex.

After that interaction, she decided to change the mission of her company from just creating inspirational jewelry to helping people impacted by human trafficking.

Her business has become a safe place for women at risk, or how have survived human trafficking. Nowacki says she plans to expand her business after so many people have reached out for work.

Comments

comments