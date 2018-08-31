Home Indiana Evansville Indianapolis Archbishop Plans to Release Names of Abusive Priests August 31st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Indianapolis Archbishop Charles Thompson plans to release the names of priests in his diocese who’ve faced founded allegations of child sexual abuse.

The announcement comes after the suspension a 79-year-old priest accused of abusing a child. The Archdiocese says the Rev. John Maung allegedly abused someone as a child decades ago.

Maung denies the allegations and is suspended from all public ministry pending an investigation.

Archbishop Thompson is calling for transparency and says a review board will release the names of all priests, living and dead, “with a substantiated claim of sexual abuse against a child or minor.”

Thompson served as the bishop of the Evansville Diocese before taking on his new role as Indianapolis Archbishop.

Comments

comments