Indiana Woman Warns of Dangers of Heated Car Seats, GM Investigates Incident January 31st, 2018

An Indiana teacher is warning people about a potential danger in heated car seats. She says she remote-started her 2015 Cadillac and in minutes, she saw smoke and then flames. Lauren Rummell would have been traveling with her 14-month-old son in the back seat. Fire officials say the fire started with the electrical wiring and cable insulation in the from two seats of the car which are equipped for heated seats.

Rummell says she contacted General Motors and her dealership.

She says both assigned her case numbers which have been merged into one case being handled by GM. Rummell says, “I`m not a vengeful person. I`m not someone who tries to seek out to try to get anything. My goal is to make, what could have been my reality could have been really bad. And I don`t want that to happen to anybody else.”

GM has assured Rummell that the incident will be investigated.

