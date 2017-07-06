Home Indiana Indiana Woman Allegedly Pulls Knife on Paramedics July 6th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A woman pulls a knife on paramedics as they take her to the hospital. Our media partner, the Washington Times-Herald reported the incident happened Wednesday night.

Crews were taking a patient from Pike County to Daviess Memorial Hospital in Washington, Indiana.

Paramedics were able to take away the knife before anyone was hurt.

There’s no word on what upset her. The article says she may have had mental issues.

Police say she may have also been intoxicated.

