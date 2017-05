Indiana will now join Minnesota, Colorado, and Texas in offering a $50 scratch off ticket for the first time ever. Right now the most expensive Hoosier lottery ticket runs $30.

The company that operates the Hoosier Lottery IGT started selling $30 tickets 2 years ago and brought in $10(m) a year.

The $50 game is expected to only be a small part of state lottery sales. The prizes and odds, however, are still being worked out.

