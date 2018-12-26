Home Indiana Indiana Wildlife Officials Warn of Deer Disease December 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Hunters and Indiana officials are concerned about the threat of Chronic Wasting Disease among Indiana’s wild deer. Reports show the fatal disease is getting closer to Indiana’s borders.

Animals infected with Chronic Wasting Disease have been found in Michigan and Illinois, within 30 miles of Indiana’s borders.

The disease is highly contagious and it attacks the animal’s neurological system. Even though it can’t be stopped from entering the state it can be slowed down.

Hunters in some border areas have been asked to have their harvested deer tested for the disease.

Officials predict CWD could arrive next year.

Comments

comments