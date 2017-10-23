Indiana WIC Unveils New APP

A new app is now available for people who use the Indiana Women, Infants and Children of WIC program. It’s designed to make it easier for people who use the WIC system to gain access to important information including where to buy food and health benefits.

The WIC program is for new mothers and for low-income expectant mothers as well as children up to five-years-old.

An average of 145,000 Hoosiers utilize the WIC program in some way, each month. The idea is for this app to help make the user experience a little more streamlined.

The app is available on the iTunes stores and on Google Play.

Indiana WIC

