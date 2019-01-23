Indiana WIC Program Funded Through March Amid Shutdown

A program that provides assistance and nutrition services for families across Indiana will continue funding families through the government shutdown.

According to the Indiana State Department of Health, the Indiana Women, Infants and Children program is funded through the month of March.

While clients are not experiencing any changes to their benefits, Indiana WIC says they will continue to work with federal and state partners to make plans should the shutdown extend past March.

WIC currently serves an average of 145,000 women, infants, and children through 138 WIC clinics statewide.

The program is responsible for providing healthy food, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and referrals for Indiana families.

