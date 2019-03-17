Indiana Weather Preparedness Week Begins

Severe Weather Preparedness Week officially begins today, but living in the Tri-State we are all aware that severe weather can occur at anytime of the year, or day.

Don’t let the nice weather of the past few days lull you into false since of security. Now is the time to prepare for severe weather.

Take the time to talk with family members on where they would go for shelter before severe weather threatens, and then practice a severe weather drill. Go to a basement or interior room and get under a sturdy desk or table. Protect your head. Never stay in a mobile, or manufactured home during severe weather and know where your shelter is long before severe weather threatens. Flooding is also part of the Tri-State severe weather, and remember to never drive through roads covered in water, while the water may be shallow the roadway may have been washed away.

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:15 AM.

