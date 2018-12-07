Home Indiana Indiana Veterans Affairs Leader Resigns after Grant Scrutiny December 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The leader of Indiana’s Veterans Affairs Agency has resigned amid reports that he awarded department employees grant money that was intended for struggling veterans.

James Brown’s resignation comes a week after reports surfaced questioning the management of Indiana’s military family relief fund.

The Indianapolis Star reports that at least 11 agency employees who are veterans received a total of at least $40,000 through the fund.

The fund helps veterans with food, housing, utilities, medical services and transportation.

