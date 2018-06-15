Home Indiana Indiana University’s Operating Budget Has Been Approved June 15th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved the university’s operating budget for the next fiscal year.

The 2018-2019 operating budget calls for spending $3.7 billion on the IU’s campuses across the state.

IU’s operating budget covers employees salaries and benefits, as well as energy and utility costs, and planning for strategic initiatives associated with the university’s Bicentennial Strategic Plan.

With this budget will come an increase in resident undergraduate tuitions. A salary increase for faculty and professional staff is also included.

This change means that several phases of the budget planning process will follow the cycle of tuition and state revenue appropriations, which are both done on a biennial cycle. This will allow for increased focus on long term financial planning.

