Home Indiana Evansville Indiana University of Medicine in Evansville Receives Large Donation August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Indiana University School of Medicine in Evansville is receiving support from the Koch Foundation with a $2.5 million endowment.

The gift will fund the Koch Chair in Medicine, which will be held by the associate dean and director of IU School of Medicine-Evansville. This comes as a landmark moment for the education of health professionals in Evansville.

Programs from the IU School of Medicine, IU School of Dentistry, University of Evansville and University of Southern Indiana will be housed under one academic roof when the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences is dedicated on August 9th.

“We’re extraordinarily grateful for the generosity of the Koch Foundation,” said Jay Hess, MD, PhD, MHSA, dean of IU School of Medicine. “Together, with the new building, this gift will be instrumental for attracting and supporting outstanding medical education leaders for Evansville.”

The impact of the Koch Foundation’s gift will be doubled curtesy of the match that is part of For All: The Indiana University Bicentennial Campaign.

Currently, IU School of Medicine-Evansville enrolls 66 medical students and is one of nine medical campuses that are part of the IU School of Medicine.

Comments

comments