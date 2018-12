Home Indiana Indiana Unemployment Rises to 3.6 Percent in November December 21st, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana’s jobless rate ticked up slightly for the month of November.

That’s according to new numbers from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6 percent for November up slightly from 3.5 percent in October.

Indiana’s employment rate still remains below the national average which sits at 3.7 percent.

