Indiana Unemployment Rate Remains the Same in October

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate for the month of October. The Hoosier state sits at 3.5 percent compared to the national average of 3.7 percent.

Indiana’s unemployment rate has stayed below the national average for more than five years except for October 2014 when it rose slightly above the national rate.

Workforce officials say more than 5,000 people were added to the labor force last year. The state’s private sector added 3,400 jobs in October.

The private educational and health services sector led the way, along with a surge in construction jobs. And private sector employment has now grown four straight months.

Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 3.5 percent for the third month in a row. The rate also hasn’t improved in eight months, the longest such stretch in more than five years.

