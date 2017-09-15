Home Indiana Indiana Unemployment Rate Remains Below National Average September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana’s unemployment rate remains below the national average. That’s according to the latest job report from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

For the month of August, Indiana’s jobless rate was at 3.5 percent while the national average is 4.4 percent.

This means the Hoosier state’s unemployment rate has been at or below the US rate for four full years.

Indiana’s initial and ongoing unemployment insurance claims remain at historic lows.

Private sector employment saw major growth in the August report along with trade, transportation and utilities and the financial sector.

