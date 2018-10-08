Home Indiana Indiana U.S. Senate Candidates Face Off at First Debate October 8th, 2018 Katelyn Perrett Indiana

The first debate for the Indiana Senate race will take place Monday.

After months of campaigning, Republican hopeful Mike Braun and Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly will meet on the same stage along with libertarian candidate Lucy Brenton. The debate comes ahead of the midterm elections this November.

The race for Senate in Indiana is one of the most closely watched in the U.S. and could determine which party controls the Senate next year. This will be the first time voters can hear each candidate’s views all at once.

Nick Larowe, USI Political Science Associate Professor, says, “You can hear straight from the candidates rather than the ads. You can get a sense of their demeanor and so that really kinda first-hand examination you get through watching them is important for people to have.”

The debate is happening at Purdue University Northwest in Westville, Indiana.

