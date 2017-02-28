Home Indiana Indiana Tops the Nation in Government Efficiency February 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Indiana tops the nation in government efficiency. In a report by U.S. News & World Report, Indiana ranks first in the nation for government efficiency and fourth in the nation for affordability and opportunity. This study based its research on seven categories, including healthcare, education, crime and corrections, infrastructure, opportunity, economy and government. Overall, Indiana ranks in the top half of all states nationwide.

Indiana Gov. Holcomb’s Next Level Legislative Agenda is focused on five key priorities that are closely aligned to the areas evaluated by U.S. News & World Report:

– Make Indiana a Jobs Magnet

– Fund a 20-year Plan for Roads and Bridges

– Prepare a Skilled and Ready Workforce

– Attack the Drug Epidemic

– Deliver Great Government Service

The report is available by visiting U.S. News Report – Indiana.

