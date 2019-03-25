Indiana Tobacco Quitline Offers Free Medication to Help Smokers Quit

The Hoosier state is helping smokers kick the habit. The Indiana Tobacco Quitline is offering free nicotine replacement therapy to tobacco users until supplies run out.

According to the state health department, nearly 7,500 residents received a two week supply of gum or patches in the last year.

Enrollment in the Indiana Tobacco Quitline is required. Once enrolled, users will receive a two-week supply of medication. The phone number is (800) 784-8669.

According to the department, about 22 percent of Indiana adults smoke, and smoking kills 11,000 Hoosiers each year

