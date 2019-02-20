Indiana to Split March SNAP Benefits Into Two Payments

Indiana will split March food stamp benefits into two payments after February benefits were distributed on January 16th because of the partial government the shutdown.

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration says recipients will see half of their March benefits added to their Hoosier works cards Friday, Feb. 22nd and the other half on the regularly scheduled day in March.

That prevents people from going 60 days or more without getting any assistance at all.

Food stamp benefits are usually distributed over a 19-day period each month.

