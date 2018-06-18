Home Indiana Indiana to Potentially Begin Adding Tolls to Roadways June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Tolling could become a way of life across the Hoosier state.

A state contractor is developing a plan that could clear the way for more tolling on Hoosier interstates.

The state signed a 9.6 million dollar contract with HNTB Indiana Inc. to study the impact of tolling and provide project planning for adding tolls.

Governor Eric Holcomb reportedly has not made a final decision over whether he supports the tolling plan.

His administration is required to study it under the 2017 road funding plan, which raised gas taxes to pay for road and bridge projects.

