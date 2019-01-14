Home Indiana Indiana to Issue February SNAP Benefits Early January 14th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Indiana

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration say they plan to distribute Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits earlier than expected this month.

Thousands of Hoosiers will now receive their February SNAP benefits on Wednesday, January 16th instead of Saturday, January 19th. Benefits issues recipients according to an alphabetical schedule over a 19-day period each month.

No SNAP benefits will be issued in February so Officials are encouraging people to budget their benefits to ensure they can cover their food needs throughout the month of February.

January’s SNAP benefits will be distributed according to the normal schedule.

FSSA will continue to accept and process SNAP benefits for January issuance through January 31st.

