Indiana Teachers Get 5 Years to Meet Dual-Credit Requirements December 28th, 2016

There are new requirements for high school teachers when it comes to teaching college credit courses. Now Indiana lawmakers are reacting to the new plan.

The commission required all the teachers doing dual-credit courses get a master’s degree, and have at least 18 hours of college instruction in the subject they would teach. Those requirements would have disqualified hundreds, potentially thousands, of Indiana teachers from doing dual-credit courses.

But now, state lawmakers are responding, delaying the new requirements from kicking in until 2022. They believe that will give teachers enough time to upgrade their skill set.

About 30,000 Indiana students take dual-credit courses in high school.

