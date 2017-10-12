Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Teacher of the Year Visits the University of Evansville October 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Teacher of the Year is speaking with students at the University of Evansville. Jitka Nelson shared her experience teaching English to students – some who have no prior knowledge of the language.

At a conference on UE’s campus, Nelson answered questions from teachers in our area about how to operate in a multi-lingual classroom while helping students understand American culture.

Jitka Nelson, Indiana Teacher of the Year, said, “This particular experience is very rewarding. It is like borrowing a classroom and that inspiration that these students bring to me allows me to return that inspiration back to them. Every teacher is somebody’s teacher of the year and I’m happy to be representing here all those teachers in the state of Indiana who are somebody’s teacher of the year.”

Nelson will represent Indiana in the National Teacher of the Year competition. She has been teaching at Logansport Community High School since 2006.

Nelson graduated from the University of Southern Bohemia (Czech Republic).

