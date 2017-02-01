Indiana Teacher License Bill, Debated

Loopholes in Indiana State Law, allows teachers convicted of sex crimes, to teach in Indiana. Now a new senate bill just introduced today would keep these teachers out of the classroom.

It would ensure teachers licenses are revoked after they’re convicted of certain crimes. Once a teacher is convicted and sentenced, the department of education makes a request asking that teacher to voluntarily hand over their license.

If they don’t agree, the department then holds a hearing. This new bill would eliminate both the request and the hearing, in an attempt to streamline the process. Allowing the Department of Education to automatically revoke the license after sentencing.

Senator Eric Bassler says, “There’s no perfect system in the world. There’s no perfect way to ever prevent something like this from happening but, boy, we need to do everything we can to minimize that likelihood.”

The Indiana State Teachers Association says it has some serious concerns about the bill’s language. ISTA President Teresa Meredith believes a hearing should be required to revoke a license.

