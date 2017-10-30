Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Supreme Court Takes Oral Arguments On The Road October 30th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Supreme Court holds some of its oral arguments outside the State House to give the public an inside look. An argument was held in Carter Hall at the University of Southern Indiana for the first time.

The Indiana Supreme Court took an oral argument on the road, to give local high school and college students a glimpse at what goes into deciding cases.

“We take them to thousands of kids. Last year we did a thousand at Ball State with all the surrounding schools. When I went to law school, I never met a lawyer or met a judge before so I think it’s important that they kind of peel back the curtain and see how a case is done,” Justice Loretta Rush said.

The court chose to hear a juvenile delinquency case at USI, so it would be relatable to the audience.

“One of our colleagues said there’s not a person in the room that doesn’t understand the issues before us. It’s not like some technical Archean tax case or utilities law case,” Justice Geoffrey Slaughter said, “This is something everybody can relate to, and everybody even if you’re not a trained lawyer can understand the issues and the implications of it.”

After the oral hearing, the court allowed students to ask questions, Justice Rush says it’s one of her favorite parts.

“I love seeing their faces, their energy. It makes the issues come alive, and even though I told them not to ask questions about the case they did, but it shows me that their paying attention,” Justice Rush said.

USI Sophomore Vanessa Rodriguiez was chosen as an honorary bailiff, and she says this experience has helped with her future career goals.

“I’m stuck between attorney or a professor, so I feel like after this experience I saw the attorneys like what they did, and I feel like I would definitely want to do that,” Rodriguiez said.

“It’s great to see students interested in law, interested in the process, thinking they might want to become lawyers, and see how we do business. It’s terrific,” said Justice Slaughter.

The court holds about 70 oral arguments at the State House in Indianapolis each year.



