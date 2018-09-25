Indiana Supreme Court Strikes Down Train Crossing Law

Indiana State law used to allow municipalities to fine train companies if they blocked railway crossings for more than 10 minutes; unless it was something out of the railroad company’s control. The Indiana Supreme Court has struck that law from the books, saying Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act (ICCTA)superseded it.

This is a problem for Gibson County. County commissioner Stephen E. Bottoms says he is “disappointed” in the ruling.

In Gibson County, and Princeton especially, this blocked railway problem has become a major issue. To put it in perspective, Bottoms says Gibson County had at least 70 outstanding fines against different railroad companies.

The number of fines pales in comparison to the anguish folks in the Princeton area face on a day to day basis. Just a few weeks ago, people in Princeton say they were forced to deal with a train blocking the intersection of Old U.S. 41 and CR 100N for 5 days.

That road is a major artery to and from Princeton, the high school is just down the road.

Bottoms said these trains have made it so emergency crews will have to go out of their way when responding potentially life threatening situations.

It also hurts local businesses like Memmers True Value Store. That mom and pop hardware shop sits just a block away from the frequently blocked intersection. If a train blocks that intersection is makes it very hard for a large portion of Princeton to get to the store.

Bottoms says he will continue to work with the railroad companies to smooth out their issues.

