Indiana Supreme Court Rules EPD SWAT Team Did Not Use Excessive Force
The Indiana Supreme Court says the Evansville SWAT Team did not use excessive force during a 2014 raid on an Evansville home. Police went to the home to arrest Mario Watkins on drug charges.
Twelve officers were sent to the home where one team used a battering ram to open the door, and another threw a flash bang grenade into a room where a nine-month-old child was present.
Watkins argued the force was excessive and his charges should be thrown out.
However the state’s high court disagrees.
For a link to the decision go to Indiana Supreme Court.