Indiana Supreme Court Rules EPD SWAT Team Did Not Use Excessive Force

October 18th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Supreme Court says the Evansville SWAT Team did not use excessive force during a 2014 raid on an Evansville home. Police went to the home to arrest Mario Watkins on drug charges.

Twelve officers were sent to the home where one team used a battering ram to open the door, and another threw a flash bang grenade into a room where a nine-month-old child was present.

Watkins argued the force was excessive and his charges should be thrown out.

However the state’s high court disagrees.

For a link to the decision go to Indiana Supreme Court.

