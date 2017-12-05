Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Supreme Court Orders Judge To Re-Sentence Carltez Taylor December 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Supreme Court is not supporting sentencing juveniles to life in prison without parole. But a recent ruling might not help one Evansville teen.

A Vanderburgh County Judge sentenced Carltez Taylor to life in prison for the November 2015 murder of Javion Wilson. Taylor was 17 when the murder occurred. He appealed his conviction on several fronts, but one of his arguments was it is unconstitutional to sentence juveniles to life in prison without parole.

There have only been four other juveniles sentenced to life in prison in Indiana.

The court rule it’s OK to sentence juveniles to life in prison, but they say it was inappropriate in this case.

The Indiana Supreme Court has ordered the judge to re-sentence Taylor to the maximum number of years allowed for his conviction, which is 80 years. That means Taylor could likely die in prison anyway.

To read the full ruling on the case go to Carltez Taylor V. State of Indiana.

