Indiana Supreme Court Holds Cities Liable for Police Sex Assault

Indiana Supreme Court affirmed the cities of Evansville and Fort Wayne are liable for past cases of police sexually assaulting victims.

In 2009, Jennifer Cox was sexually assaulted by then-Evansville police officer Martin Montgomery. Montgomery responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Cox, who he took back to her apartment, followed her inside, and coerced her into sex. Cox sued, and Montgomery was later was convicted of criminal deviate conduct and sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Fort Wayne, Babi Beyer was assaulted and raped by then-officer Mark Rogers. After Beyer was arrested for sitting behind the wheel of a car parked on a road while intoxicated, she was taken to a hospital where a blood draw revealed an alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. She was discharged to Rogers’ custody. Police say Rogers took Beyer to a grassy area and raped her on a bench while armed and in uniform. Rogers pleaded guilty to charges of rape, sexual misconduct, and official misconduct

The two suits were combined before the Indiana Court of Appeals because they shared a common issue of law. The “common carrier” liability exception applied to police departments and municipalities in both cases.

“Though the responding officers exercised control over Cox and Beyer, the women’s relationships with the cities were not contractual as required to invoke the common carrier exception,” the panel wrote. “Neither Cox nor Beyer entered a ‘contract of passage’ with Evansville or Fort Wayne: there was no invitation, no acceptance of an invitation, no fare or other consideration, and no agreed-on period of accommodation.”

The Supreme Court determined that when a police officer misuses employer-conferred power and authority to commit sexual assault, the city is liable for the assault if it arose naturally or predictably from the officer’s employment activities.

