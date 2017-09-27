Home Indiana Evansville Indiana Supreme Court to Hold Oral Arguments at USI Campus September 27th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Supreme Court will hold oral arguments in a juvenile delinquency case in Evansville next month.

The state’s high court will be a the University of Southern Indiana Monday, October 30th.

The court holds about 70 oral arguments at the State House every year, but sometimes holds them outside the capitol.

This is so students, the press and the public can get an up close look at the work the court does on a daily basis.

The argument will be held in Carter Hall on the USI Campus and will be Broadcast live.

