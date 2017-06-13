Home Indiana Indiana Supreme Court Hears Case of Teen Serving Life in Prison for Murder June 13th, 2017 Amanda Decker Indiana Pinterest

The conviction and sentence for an Evansville teen who murdered another teen in 2015 went before the Indiana Supreme Court Tuesday.

Attorneys for Carltez Taylor say his life sentence without the chance of parole should be overturned, along with his conviction of murder.

A jury convicted Taylor in the 2015 in the shooting death of Javion Wilson but Taylor’s lawyers say the jury didn’t come to a conclusion to justify a life without parole sentence, that the sentence is unconstitutional, and that it should be reviewed and revised to a term of years.

State prosecutors say the sentence is appropriate and just.

The Indiana Supreme Court will take today’s arguments into consideration and will make its final ruling on the matter at a later date.

Amanda Decker



