Indiana Sunday Alcohol Sales In Full Effect

The anticipation has finally come to an end, while some shelves in stores might have to get restocked.

Whether you are rushing to grab a six pack of beer or even finding the perfect mimosa concoction; grocery and liqour stores have finally opened their doors to Hoosiers until 8 p.m. on Sundays. Anthony Justak, the owner of Wine Vault says, “The overall response has been very positive. You know, from when we blasted it out on social media people’s responses have been yay finally.”

Shoppers from out of town were also relieved to purchase their favorite drinks – without any restrictions. Ricardo Cairon says, “I’m not used to it like I said I’m not from here so I had to get accustomed to not being able to buy on Sunday so that happened for the longest time so I kind of got used to that. I forgot all about alcohol sales on Sundays so it’s kind of neat that they brought it back.”

For one liquor locker sales associate, it was also just another day of work. Brendan Gasman says, “It’s pretty much what I expected I mean it’s been full parking lot to empty but that only lasts like two minutes.” The hoosier state has acquired some options – staying in – or going out to be able to make a toast.

Although Hoosiers are very excited on this historic day, everyone should remember to drink responsibly.

