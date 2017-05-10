Indiana Students May Be Eligible For Loan Relief

Indiana’s Attorney General announces thousands of Hoosiers with student loans can get their payments cancelled.

Curtis Hill says Indiana Students who attended Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College and Wyotech are eligible.

All of those institutions were operated by Corinthian colleges, incorporated which folded two years ago after the US Department of Education found discrepancies in post-graduation employment rates at those schools.

If the cancellations are granted, students would not have to make anymore payments on those loans, and will get back any money they have already paid.

For information on how to apply for the loan relief, head to www.WEVV.com

