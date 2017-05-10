Home Indiana Indiana Students Eligible For Student Loan Cancellation May 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Hundreds of Hoosier students may be eligible for student loan cancellation. Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill said more than 2,000 Indiana resident who attended schools operated by Corinthian Colleges, Ince. are eligible for cancellation of federal student loans used to pay tuition.

Hoosier residents who attended Everest Institute, Everest College, Everest University, Heald College and Wyotech are eligible. If granted cancellation, those students would not have to make anymore payments. Any payments already made would be refunded.

Letters are being sent to students in 46 states along with Washington, D.C., detailing the relief available. The letter will include a short application that has to be filled out and submitted to the Department of Education. A total of 2,414 Indiana residents are eligible.

Corinthian Colleges is a for-profit organization that halted operations in 2015, transferring some of its campuses to a non-profit organization called Zenith Education group.

For a list of affected campuses, programs and dates of enrollment can be found at: Student Loan Cancellation List and at Student Loan Cancellation List. Students who were enrolled in the campuses and programs during the specified time periods are eligible for streamlined discharge of federal student loans.

Students can call the U.S. Department of Education hotline at 1-855-279-6207 or email questions about the cancellation of federal student loans to FSAOperations@ed.gov.

