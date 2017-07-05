Home Indiana Indiana State Troopers to Receive Lifesaving Tool July 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

Every State Trooper in Indiana will receive a lifesaving tool thanks to a generous donation. The Resqme tool, donated by Trooper Detective Robert May, is a device designed to break car windows and cut seat belts.

May, who was on the state police dive team for more than two decades, said this device was the best way to break a car window above and below water. He bought 700 resqme tools for each trooper patrolling Indiana roads.

It can be used whenever a window needs to be broken or a seat belt needs to be cut.

He became passionate about educating the public and first responders about escaping vehicles immersed in water.

This then led May partnering with vehicle immersion expert Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht from the University of Manitoba, and Laurent Colasse, the inventor of the resqme tool.

The lifesaving tools are designed to help troopers save lives in the line of duty.

If your car goes into the water you will have about a minute to exit it, and you should immediately:

1. Seatbelts: take seatbelts off or cut

2. Windows: open or break the side windows

3. Children: undo their restraints and get them out oldest to youngest

4. Out: exit through the window, children first.

After getting out of the vehicle, climb onto the roof and wait for help, or prepare to swim or wade out.

You should always try to roll down your window. Even power windows will typically still work for a period of time in the water.

