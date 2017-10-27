Home Indiana Evansville Indiana State Trooper Performs Heimlich Maneuver On Choking Woman October 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An Indiana State Trooper performs the Heimlich Maneuver on a choking woman at Donut Bank. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Donut Bank on Diamond Avenue.

Trooper Mike Lehmkuhler was with Trooper Korey Mauck having coffee at Donut Bank when they heard a woman coughing at a table next to them. They heard the woman’s daughter ask her mom if she was alright.

Tpr. Lehmkuhler approached the woman and asked her if she was choking, and she nodded yes. While the woman was still sitting, Lehmkuhler performed the Heimlich maneuver, which immediately cleared her airway.

The woman’s daughter gave Lehmkuhler a hug and thanked him for saving her mom’s life.

Tpr. Lehmkuhler is a 17-year veteran with the ISP and has been an active SWAT team member for the last 11 years.

