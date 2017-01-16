Home Indiana Evansville Indiana State Trooper Getting Attention For His Use of Emojis On Social Media January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

An Indiana State trooper is getting lots of attention for the unique way he communicates with the public on social media.

Sergeant Todd Ringle’s common safety tweets began going viral after he started using emojis in his tweets. It’s a trend several state troopers are catching on to.

And there are some signs his creative messages are really sticking with people, including drivers who may have had too much to drink.

Sgt. Ringle says, “Sending those important messages could mean the difference between life or death for a family or individual.”

Sgt. Ringle says, “If I can get people to not drink and drive or to wear their seat belts because I spent a couple minutes making a creative tweet by using emojis, then it’s a win win for everybody.”

The sergeant also confirmed no drunk drivers were arrested in his district on New Year’s Eve.

