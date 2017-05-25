44News | Evansville, IN

Indiana State Treasurer Discusses College Choice 529 Program at USI

May 25th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell stopped by the USI campus to discuss the College Choice 529 program. It allows parents and grandparents to save money for post-secondary or higher education.

Statistics have shown that children with 529 accounts are more likely to graduate from high school, and eventually move on to college. This is the 20th anniversary of the program.

Hoosiers have save more than $3.8 billion toward higher education.

Major growth in the program started in 2008 after a tax credit became available to those who open a 529 account.

The average 529 account holder is 12 years old, which means it is never too early to open a 529 account and start saving up for your child’s future.

