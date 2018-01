University of Evansville Men’s Basketball has a (2-5) record in Missouri Valley Conference play following the team’s 71-66 home loss to Indiana State.

Tri-state natives Blake Simmons and Dru Smith combined for 39 points. Smith led the team with 23.

UE plays at Drake Saturday at 7 p.m.



