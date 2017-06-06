Home Indiana Evansville Indiana State Talks UE vs ISU Rivalry During Evansville Visit June 6th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Indiana State head coaches look to pave the recruiting trail in the Tri-state for its 2017 Caravan.

Seven head coaches, including head football coach Bill Mallory and head basketball coach Greg Lansing, were on hand at Ri Ras in Evansville Tuesday evening to discuss the upcoming seasons with Sycamores fans in the area.

“It’s big that we build here. Not only in the state, but in Evansville,” Mallory told 44Sports. “Evansville is going to be big-recruiting wise, and we’re just happy to be down here.”

But perhaps it was also a time for Lansing to convert some Aces fans?

“If I talked to Marty today, I doubt we could convert a lot of Aces fans, Lansing told 44Sports with a smile. “But there are Indiana State alumni here, former players, and former students. So, we want to get all of them involved with us. When they play Indiana State, it’s all about us.”

