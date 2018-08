Election day is a little more than two months away.

Between now and then, 44News will invite candidates to answer questions to help voters make decisions in various races.

Each candidate will be given 90 seconds to answer the question. 44News will not edit the answers.

Today’s candidate is Indiana State Senate District 49 Democrat Edie Hardcastle.

Her question: What, if any, changes should be made to Indiana Gun Laws?

Comments

comments