Indiana State Police Will Partner With DEA For Annual Drug Take Back Day

October 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency are asking Hoosiers to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs. ISP will be partnering with the DEA for the 14th annual Drug Take Back Day later this month. It will give residents a chance to get rid of their unwanted prescription drugs at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post.

This event will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Last April, Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners.

In its past 13 annual Drug Take events, the DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds, more than 4,050 tons, of pills.

To find the closest ISP Post, visit Drug Take Back Day.

For more information, visit Drug Take Back Day.

