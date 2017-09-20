Home Indiana Indiana State Police Will Conduct Statewide Seatbelt Enforcement Blitz September 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana State Police will be conducting a statewide seatbelt enforcement blitz. ISP Commercial Vehicle Officers and Motor Carrier Inspectors will focus on seatbelt enforcement and education, beginning on Sunday, September 24th and running through Saturday, September 30th.

This blitz is designed to reduce the number of commercial motor vehicle crashes, which will lower the number of injuries and fatalities related to those crashes.

Education is the key component for this effort as troopers emphasize that drivers and their passengers comply with seatbelt and traffic laws.

Part of this initiative is due to commercial vehicle drivers and operators not properly wearing their seatbelts.

Troopers will emphasize voluntary compliance for this blitz, but drivers will be cited for seatbelt violations.

For more information, visit Indiana State Police.

Comments

comments