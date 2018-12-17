Home Indiana Evansville Indiana State Police Welcome Four New Troopers to Evansville December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Indiana State police at Evansville have announced four new troopers that will be joining the force.

On December 13th, 54 troopers graduated from the ISP Recruit Academy following 22 weeks of intense training that adds up to over 1,018 hours. The subject of these training exercises include criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms and a host of other subjects related to modern policing.

Troopers Brayden Angermeier, Trey Stewart, Tanner Hurley, Michael Rodriguez will soon join the Evansville District.

Angermeier is a Newburgh native and 2014 graduate of Castle High School. He received his degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University and currently lives in Newburgh. Angermeier will primarily patrol Pike County.

Stewart, an Evansville native, gradated from Reitz High School in 2012 and later received his degree in Criminal Justice from Ivy Tech. Stewart resides in Evansville and will also primarily patrol Posey County.

Hurley hails from Churubusco and is a 2014 graduate from Churubusco High School. He later went to Vincennses University where he received his degree in Conservation Law Enforcement. Along with his work in law enforcement, Hurley serves with the Indiana National Guard Army. He currently resides in Vincennes and will patrol Gibson County.

Rodriguez is a native and a 2010 graduate of Oak Forest High School. He later attended University of Southern Indiana where he is currently working on his Criminal Justice degree. Rodriguez served in the U.S. Navy between August 2010 and August 2014. He currently resides in Evansville and will primarily patrol Gibson County.

These four troopers will now spend the next three months working side by side with a series of experienced Field Training Officers. Upon successful completion of field training, the new troopers will begin solo patrols in the Evansville District.

