Indiana State Police Take Over Spencer County Animal Shelter Case August 15th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

Indiana State Police has confirmed the approval to take over the Spencer County Animal Shelter case.

Bridget Woodson, a former employee of the shelter, says she was instructed twice to put live cats in the freezer to die.

The shelter has been closed for unspecified reasons since the allegations arose. 44News reached out to the Spencer County Animal Shelter last week, but they declined to comment

A statement from Spencer County Animal Control Board says it is committed to providing humane care and treatment for animals in Spencer County.

Original story: Former Animal Shelter Employee Says She Was Asked To Freeze Cats Alive

