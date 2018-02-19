Home Indiana Indiana State Police Seeks Recruits For 78th Recruit Academy February 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

The deadline to apply for the 78th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy is quickly approaching. If you’re interested in starting a career as an Indiana State Trooper, you must apply online at Indiana State Police.

Currently, the ISP Human Resources Division Employment Services Team has received over 1,000 incomplete applications. Applicants are encouraged to check their email, which might have correspondence from ISP.

Basic Eligibility Requirements to become an Indiana State Trooper, include:

1. Must be a United States citizen.

2. Must be at least 21 and less than 40 years of age when appointed as a police employee (Appointment date is December 13, 2018).

3. Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

4. Must possess a valid driver’s license to operate an automobile.

5. Must be willing, if appointed, to reside and serve anywhere within the State of Indiana as designated by the Superintendent.

6. Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

Graduates of the 78th Recruit Academy are offered a health care plan, including medical, dental, vision, and pharmacy coverage for both current and retired employees, along with their families until age 65. This also includes comprehensive disability coverage and a life insurance program.

ISP pension program provides a lifetime pension after 25 years of service.

Applicants must apply before 11:59 p.m. on February 25th to be considered for the 78th Recruit Academy.

Interested applicants can find more information at Indiana State Police.

