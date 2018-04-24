Home Indiana Indiana State Police Partners With DEA For Drug Take Back Day April 24th, 2018 Britney Taylor Indiana

Indiana State Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency are asking Hoosiers to get rid of unwanted prescription drugs. ISP will be partnering with the DEA for the 15th annual drug take back day this weekend.

It will give residents a chance to get rid of their unwanted prescription drugs at any ISP Post, except the Toll Road Post.

Drug Take Back Day gives the public a safe way to dispose of their prescription drugs.

Last year, ISP collected 1,308 pounds of unused or expired medication.

This event will be held on Saturday, April 28th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To find the closest ISP Post to your home or business click here.

For other information about this event, visit National Drug Take Back Day.

