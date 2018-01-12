Home Illinois Indiana State Police Offer Safe Driving Tips in Wintry Conditions January 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The wintry weather is causing dangerous driving conditions, and Indiana State Police have some tips to keep you safe if you hit the road. The first tip is to slow down.

ISP suggests keeping your speed below 40 miles per hour as well as keeping plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Although the roads are passable, there’s still very little traction so sliding is possible.

Sgt. Todd Ringle also says to make sure your car is properly cleaned off before heading.

He said, “You want to make sure all the ice is free from all your windows and your lights. Also, make sure that your windshield wipers are also free from the ice. Your biggest challenge is going to be keeping your windshield clear from that ice. You may have to stop occasionally to get that cleared. Visibility is very important. Make sure all your ice is off of your windows.”

Ringle also wants those with four wheel or all wheel drive to remember they are not immune to these conditions.

